Gov Ododo approves payment of N72,500 as minimum wage for Kogi workers

Gov Ododo

….Grant Tax Relief on Salary

By Boluwaji Obahopo, Lokoja

Governor Ahmed Ododo of Kogi State on Monday threw workers of the state into a frenzy mood when he approved N72,500 as minimum wage for workers with immediate effect

The N72,500 wage is N2,500 higher than the one that was approved in July by the federal government for workers in both private and public sectors.

Ododo who approved while receiving a report from the Kogi state minimum wage implementation committee headed by the state Head of Service, Elijah Avenemi, said he was more committed to the overall welfare of all cadres of workers in the state.

The governor also gave tax relief to all the workers in the state for the next year adding that no any Pay- as – you – earn ( PAYE) tax nor any form of deductions would be made within the next year.

Governor Ododo said having been a labour leader and a civil servant before going into partisan politics, he knew what the civil servants were going through and that now that God had made him the governor, he would do all within the state resources to provide succour for the state workforce.

His words: “I can not forget where I came from, I am a man from a humble background who became who I am by the grace of God and will therefore not use my position to oppress anyone but to better the lots of the people.

“You people generously elected me as your governor, and the resources of the state belong to you all, I am just your chief servant and I will ensure that the resources are allocated to all sectors fairly and equitably.

“All you have seen today is the painstaking efforts of the labour leaders and government who conducted staff audit screenings in the previous administration all in a bid to ensure that the right people take what belongs to them as workers and not ghost workers,” he added.

Ododo then called on the workers to continue to cooperate with his administration and give him all the necessary support to succeed assuring them of their prompt payment of their salaries.

Earlier, the state chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Comrade Gabriel Amari who spoke on behalf of the organized labour in the state, commended the governor for all his efforts and described Ododo as the best workers’ friendly governor the state has ever had.

The NLC chairman who expressed surprise with the seamless efforts at which the implementation committee arrived at the new minimum wage said some states in the federation were yet to set up an implementation committee while Kogi state which set up its committee on September 17, in less than one month has come out with a minimum wage that gives joy to the workers.

He promised on behalf of the workers to be more committed to their duties and to continue to cooperate with the governor to carry out his good plans for the state.