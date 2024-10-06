Goronyo re-elected as Sokoto PDP Chairman in unopposed victory

By Musa Ubandawaki

The incumbent chairman of the Sokoto State People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Bello Aliyu Goronyo, has been re-elected alongside other state executives at the party’s state congress held on Saturday at the PDP secretariat in the state capital.

Goronyo secured 2,567 votes to affirm his re-election in the presence of hundreds of delegates. Announcing the results, the Chairman of the Electoral Committee for the Sokoto State PDP Congress and Chief of Staff to the Zamfara State Government, Hon. Mukhtar Lugga, described the election as fair and transparent.

“I hereby announce that the incumbent state PDP chairman, Bello Aliyu Goronyo, who polled 2,567 votes as the sole candidate for the chairmanship contest, is returned elected,” Lugga declared.

In his address, Lugga appreciated members of the Sokoto PDP, emphasizing the unity of the party and its focus on reclaiming Sokoto State in the 2027 elections. “The PDP is a formidable party in Nigeria. We should work to ensure the party remains united as an indivisible family,” he said.

In his acceptance speech, Hon. Bello Aliyu Goronyo acknowledged the re-election as a challenge and pledged to work with party leaders to reposition the PDP in Sokoto ahead of the 2027 elections.

Hassan Sahabi Sanyinnawal, the newly elected Publicity Secretary, praised the leadership for organizing what he described as the first of its kind free and fair congress in the state. He noted that the outcome marked a new beginning for the Sokoto PDP as they prepare for future challenges.

The congress also produced new executives, including Aliyu Mohammed FC (Deputy Chairman), Abubakar Zaki Bashire (Secretary), and Zainab Nasir (Women Leader), among others. All executives were re-elected unopposed for a second term.