‘God corrected him’ – Mike Bamiloye reacts to Pastor Adeboye’s apology on tithe

Mike Bamiloye, founder of Mount Zion Faith Ministries, has thrown his weight behind Pastor Enoch Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God regarding his recent apology on tithing.

Bamiloye acknowledged the difficulty Adeboye must have faced in publicly apologizing for his previous teachings on the subject.

Pastor Adeboye had admitted to an error in his past message, where he claimed that failure to pay tithe would prevent individuals from entering heaven.

He clarified that this statement is not found in the Bible, stressing that the true biblical requirements for making heaven are living a peaceful and holy life.

Reacting, a statement by Bamiloye on his Facebook page reads partly: “Daddy E.A. Adeboye made a statement and the Lord corrected him before he came out in the open to correct himself at the Lord’s instruction.

“You think it is easy for a man of such global status to come out the open to apologise if God had not corrected him in the secret?

“It is only a person who has heaven in focus and eternity in heaven in view that would count it important to do that.

“If you like, make jest of him. If you like, drag him on the ground for doing what the Lord had instructed him to do. Baba has heaven in his focus, and that is why he doesn’t care about earthly honour or human ego.

“It takes humility for a man of global status as this to come out and apologise. Only God could have spoken to such a man.

“Because God resists the proud but gives grace to the humble (James 4:6).”

