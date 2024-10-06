FULL LIST: RSIEC issues certificates of return to new LG chairmen

The Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) has officially issued certificates of return to the newly elected local government chairmen following a contentious electoral process.

In the recent local government elections held on Saturday, the Action People’s Party (APP) secured victory in 22 out of 23 chairmanship positions, while the Action Alliance (AA) candidate won one seat.

RSIEC Chairman, Adolphus Enebeli, presented the certificates to the chairmen at the commission’s headquarters in Port Harcourt, the state capital. The issuance of these certificates marks a significant step in the electoral process, allowing the elected chairmen to prepare for their official swearing-in ceremony.

Once sworn in by Governor Siminalayi Fubara, the newly elected chairmen will commence their three-year tenure, during which they are expected to address the various challenges facing their respective local governments.

Background

The local government elections in Rivers State have historically been a focal point of political contention, often accompanied by heightened tensions and disputes among political parties.

The recent elections were no exception, as allegations of violence were reported in some areas. The high stakes of the elections underscored the importance of local governance in the oil-rich state, where party dynamics play a crucial role in political power and resource distribution.

The successful conduct of the elections and the subsequent issuance of certificates of return reflect the ongoing efforts to strengthen democratic processes in the state, despite the challenges faced in previous electoral cycles.

Bello are the names:

The winners of the LG Elections as announced by RSIEC are Vincent Reuben Obu – Abua/Odual, Chibudom Ezu – Ahoada-East, Mr Iyekor Ikporo – Ahoada-West, Mrs. Tonye Oniyide – Akuku-Toru, Lazarus Gogote Nteogwuile – Andoni, Dr. Sule Amachree – Asari-Toru, Dame Anengi Barasua – Bonny, Dr. Harry Agiriye – Degema, Chief Brain Gokpa – Eleme, David Omereji – Emohua.

Others are Monday Dumiye – Gokana, Isreal Abosi – Ikwerre, Martins Nwigbo – Khana, Amb. Chijioke Ihunwo – Obio/Akpor, Prince Isaac Umejuru – Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni, Ishmael Oforibika – Ogu/Bolo, Dr. Igwe Achese – Okrika, Promise Reginald – Omuma, Enyiada Cookey-Gam – Opobo/Nkoro, Gift Okere – Oyigbo, Ezebunwo Ichemati – Port Harcourt and Matthew Nenubari Dike – Tai.

Uzidinma Nwafor of Action Alliance, AA was declared winner of Etche LGA on Sunday