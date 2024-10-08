Fulfil your promises to the people, Oba of Benin tells governor-elect

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE Oba of Benin, Omo N’ Oba N’ Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II, has charged the Edo State governor-elect, Senator Monday Okpebholo to fulfil his electoral promises to the people, stating that God Almighty works mysteriously and would guide him as governor of the state.

Oba Ewuare II gave the advice when the State Governor-elect and his deputy Governor-elect, Rt. Hon Dennis Idahosa visited his Palace in Benin City where they showed him their Certificates issued to them by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), ahead of their swearing-in on November 12th 2024.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the monarch, Osaigbovo Iguobaro on Tuesday, quoted Oba Ewuare II as expressing confidence that Okpebholo would deliver good governance and thanked God Almighty and his ancestors, including security agencies and President Bola Tinubu for the peaceful election held on Saturday, September 21st 2024 in Edo State.

“God works mysteriously. As you have said to me, remember this Palace is open to you.

“You will do your best to carry out the promises you made during your campaigns, more to the admiration of all. More blessings will come”, according to the Royal father.

The Oba also said he would continue to pray without ceasing, ahead of the forthcoming Emoro also known as New Yam festival and his 8th Coronation Anniversary.

Earlier in a brief remark, Senator Monday Okpebholo thanked the first-class traditional ruler for his prayers and informed that he and the deputy Governor-elect were in his Palace to showcase their Certificates of return to him recently.

Chief Ozigbo Esere, the Osuma of Benin, offered prayer to God Almighty and Oba Ewuare II’s ancestors as well as the newly elected leaders who were accompanied on the visit by leaders of All Progressives Congress Campaign Council, including former governor of Edo State, Senator Adams Oshiomhole and reinstated Deputy Governor of the State, Comrade Philip Shaibu.