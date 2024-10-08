Fuel Crisis: APC youths seek probe into Port Harcourt refinery project

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The All Progressives Congress (APC) Youth Solidarity Network has called for an immediate investigation into the management of the Port Harcourt Refinery project, amid allegations of mismanagement and corruption.

The refinery project, which received a $2 billion investment, remains non-operational, sparking concerns about the handling of the project.

Olayemi Isaac, President of the APC Youth Solidarity Network, briefed the press in Abuja, highlighting the group’s demands for accountability and transparency.

During the briefing, Isaac emphasized the allegations that the project’s failure may be linked to interests benefiting from fuel subsidies and importation of blended fuel, posing environmental and health risks.

The group demanded accountability for the missing $2 billion allocated for the project and urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the National Assembly, and relevant authorities to take action.

According to Isaac, the continued reliance on imported fuel due to the refinery’s non-operation has significant economic implications.

He explained that the APC Youth Solidarity Network is seeking an immediate investigation and probe into the project management, restructuring for transparency and accountability, consequences for corruption, and an end to fuel subsidies.

He stated, “We demand the immediate investigation and probe into the missing $2 billion that was purportedly spent on the rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt Refineries.

“Despite multiple attempts, multiple rounds of funding, and numerous promises from officials, the Port Harcourt Refineries remain non-operational. This is not only a failure in leadership, but a deliberate sabotage of the Nigerian economy and the welfare of its citizens.

“To date, Nigeria has four state-owned refineries located in Port Harcourt, Kaduna, and Warri. However, these refineries have been non-functional for years, despite the fact that billions of naira have been spent on their maintenance. We find it unfathomable that an oil-producing country like Nigeria cannot refine its own crude oil.

“More troubling is the fact that every time we are told that the refineries will be repaired and functional, they fail to come to life. The Port Harcourt Refineries alone have been announced to undergo rehabilitation several times, but they remain in a state of dormancy.

“Where is the $2 billion allocated for the project? It has become apparent that there is more to this than meets the eye. We are not merely witnessing a failure in the execution of a project; rather, we are seeing a calculated effort to keep the refineries non-functional so that certain individuals can continue to benefit from the importation of refined petroleum products.

“Evidently, the continued importation of fuel is not in the best interest of Nigerians. It enriches a few at the expense of the many.”

The National Assembly and relevant authorities are expected to respond to the group’s demands and address the lingering issues surrounding the Port Harcourt Refinery project.