Fubara to Wike: Let go, we need peace, you can’t win all fights

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State, on Monday asked his predecessor, who is the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike, to let go of his quest to control the state’s political affairs.

In an interview with Channels Television, Fubara said Wike must understand that he cannot win all fights.

The governor said Wike must give up the fight because of his love for Rivers, adding that there is no need to burn down the state.

He said: “I will tell him (Wike) that there is going to be a point that he needs to let go.

“We need peace in this state. You don’t necessarily need to win all the fights at all times. You just let go for the sake of the good people of Rivers state and the love he (Wike) has always professed for the state.

“We don’t need to burn down the state. Fubara will leave tomorrow. Who knows who is going to come next?”

The governor said the adoption of Action Peoples Party, APP, for the last election by his loyalists was not a matter of political structure but a move to meet the deadline for the implementation of the Supreme Court’s ruling on LGA autonomy.

He noted that said there was no way his candidates would have contested the election under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) due to the “drama” in the party.

He said: “After the ruling of the Supreme Court (on LGA autonomy), we (governors) had an understanding with Mr President and he gave us a window of 90 days to comply.

“The 90-day deadline expires on October 31. I needed to do something. There is no way that election would have been conducted in my party considering the drama surrounding my party.

“So, I opted for something safer to secure the civil servants that are working in the LGAs to ensure we have administrative officers, who would manage the affairs of the council.”