Fubara tasks Rivers LG bosses to prioritise peace, avoid violence

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State urged newly elected local government area (LGA) chairpersons on Sunday to adopt his governance approach, emphasizing patience and strategic action in their new roles.

During the swearing-in ceremony held at the government house in Port Harcourt, the state capital, Fubara declared that the controversy surrounding the recent Rivers LGA elections is effectively over.

The Action Peoples Party (APP) won 22 LGAs, while the Action Alliance (AA) secured victory in one LGA.

Addressing the newly sworn-in officials, Fubara warned of potential violence against them when they resume their duties on Monday. He urged the chairpersons to remain calm and calculative in the face of any confrontations.

“I’m aware that there are plans to mobilise 20 people per unit to confront you when you return to your local government headquarters,” he stated.

“If they come with violence, avoid them. The peace of this state is too important to us. Everyone knows what they are planning, but I urge you to follow my approach.”

Fubara encouraged the officials to be patient, asserting that, “At the right time, you will always win if you are patient and calculative. We have made our promises to our people, and we are committed to leading them to the Promised Land.”

The elections took place yesterday amid gunshots, bomb explosions, and protests in some parts of the state.

The development, which did not fall short of pre-election predictions, left many residents worried, especially as a result of minimal presence of the police across all polling areas.

Sunday Vanguard observed that irrespective of widespread fears of violence across 23 Local Government Areas, LGAs in Rivers, the turnout appeared substantial. In many areas monitored, the exercise kicked off early without the presence of the police following the supply of sensitive and non-sensitive materials by the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission,RSIEC.

The police had earlier said they were not providing security for the polls given a court order restraining them and other security agencies from providing security during the poll. A Federal High Court in Abuja had prevented the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, from releasing the 2023 voter register to RSIEC. It also stopped the Inspector-General of Police and Department of State Services, DSS, from providing security for the exercise.

The matter pitched the camp of Governor Siminalyi Fubara and Minister of Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike, against each other, thereby heightening tension in the state. However, RSIEC said it had received a copy of the voter register from INEC since last year.

Earlier, Wike’s supporters staged a protest in Port Harcourt, kicking against the election.