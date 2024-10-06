Fubara raises alarm over planned violence at LG Headquarters

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has alerted the public to potential violence planned by suspected gunmen at the 23 local government headquarters across the state today.

During a swearing-in ceremony for the newly elected local government chairpersons at the government house in Port Harcourt, Fubara urged the officials to adopt a peaceful approach to governance and to avoid any form of violence. He declared that the controversy surrounding the recent local government elections is now resolved.

Fubara warned the chairpersons that they might face confrontation upon resuming their duties on Monday. He stated, “I’m aware that they are mobilizing 20 people per unit to confront you tomorrow at your local government headquarters. If they come with violence, please avoid them. The peace of this state is too important to us.

“Everyone knows what they are planning, but I urge you to follow my approach. If you are patient and calculative, you will always prevail at the right time. We have made promises to our people, and we will lead them to the Promised Land.”