Fubara has penchant for disobeying court orders – Wike

.Set to challenge Judicial Panel of Inquiry

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Federal Capital Territory FCT Minister, Ezenwo Nyesom Wike on Tuesday night accused his estranged political godson and Governor of his home state, Rivers, Siminalayi Fubara, of being the main architect of the political crisis and violence that have engulfed the state in recent times.

The minister spoke on a Channels Television programme, Politics Today, monitored in Abuja.

“Obeying the rule of law and not the rule of power, is the only thing that can bring peace. There is peace when you obey court judgments when you allow the rule of law to prevail”, he said.

On how the issue in Rivers started, Wike said the governor planned a failed coup.

“The problem is that he planned a coup to remove the Speaker of the State House of Assembly and the coup boomerang”, he said.

The minister also disclosed that his lawyers have been instructed to challenge the validity of the judicial panel of inquiry which Gov. Fubara said he would put in place in the wake of the post-election violence in the state.

According to him, since Fubara has already accused his political opponents of being behind the violence, all the governor needed to do was to get the security agencies to arrest them and not waste taxpayers money on any panel.