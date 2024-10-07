Foundation presents educational materials to Delta public schools

… Provides solar security lights to police station

THE Prince Oghenerukevwe Okifo Foundation, POOF, has presented educational materials to public primary and secondary schools in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

It also presented solar security lights to Ughelli Area Command and Ughelli A division to light the police environment and installed street lights at Low Cost Estate, Ughelli.

Items presented to the schools which Osuovwa Primary School, Oghara-Agbarha, Efe Primary School Orogun, Mariere primary School, Mukoro Mowoe Primary School Evwreni, Agbarha-Otor Primary School Agbarha and Owhowha Primary School, Otogor were branded notebooks, biros, pencils and erasers.

Speaking to newsmen during the presentation, Chief Executive Officer of the foundation, Prince Oghenerukevwe Okifo said, “We are motivated to be doing thus because it is something that I was born with and to also let the younger ones know that education is never a scam as it has been speculated by some persons.

“I feel if I don’t do it, I owe the people a responsibility and that is why I would always put in every effort in anything that concerns humanity to ensure that I contribute my quota.

“The name, foundation is something you must make up your mind towards before running it, it is not enough to say I own a foundation without showing anything towards humanity and the less privilege.

“School is never a scam,but real and I will advice our youths out there to go for education and acquire knowledge and the knowledge acquired is not lost but very useful.

“I want to state here that, our or my intention as a foundation distributing these items is not politically motivated. My intention of distributing these items is out of politics.”.

Receiving the educational materials, Head Teachers of the schools visited, expressed gratitude to the foundation for it’s kind gesture.

They noted that the initiative of the foundation in distributing the academic materials to the school in the face of the current economic hardship in the country was commendable.

The foundation, during the exercise, secured an admission for three less privilege children between the age of 8 and 12 years at Ogele Primary School, Ughelli.