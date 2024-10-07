Foundation launches scholarship program for indigent students

By Ebele Orakpo

Indigent but brilliant students in Warri South, Warri, and Uvwie local government areas of Delta State can now heave a sigh of relief courtesy of the Omawumi Evelyn Atsiangbe-Urhobo Education Foundation and Omalyne Edu-Trust, a Trust Fund endowed by Dr. Omawumi Evelyn Atsiangbe-Urhobo on her 70th birthday in 2022, in collaboration with the Morgan Smart Development Foundation, MSDF.

The scholarship scheme was launched on September 7, 2024 during which 42 students from financially challenged backgrounds in the three local government areas participated in a selection examination. The students were recommended by the principals of government secondary schools in Warri and its environs.

The examination is part of the initiative to choose the first set of beneficiaries from the Omalyne Edu-Trust Fund. The examination, which assessed students’ academic potential, covered subjects such as Mathematics, English, and General Knowledge. This was followed by an oral interview to evaluate the students’ attitudes towards learning and their interest in personal growth.

According to a press release made available to Vanguard, “the Morgan Smart Development Foundation previously ran a successful scholarship program for 10 years, from 2012 to 2022, during which over 180 students were supported. However, the program was suspended due to lack of funds. In 2022, during Dr. Atsiangbe-Urhobo’s 70th birthday celebration, she endowed the Omawumi Evelyn Atsiangbe-Urhobo Education Foundation as a way to give back to society.

On Saturday, October 5, 2024, at the Morgan Smart Resource Centre in Warri, 18 brilliant students from financially challenged homes received the scholarship award having met the criteria.

The beneficiaries, according to the organisers, will receive full financial support throughout the entire duration of their education, allowing them to pursue their academic goals without financial constraints.

Also at the same event, MSDF celebrated the first Award of Excellence to 10 very outstanding students from the Scholarship Program in the last 10 years.

“This scholarship scheme is the Foundation’s commitment to fostering academic excellence and empowering young minds.

The MSDF has a long-standing history of supporting education and youth development in the region. The Omalyne Edu-Trust Fund aims to continue this legacy by providing opportunities for young individuals with financial challenges to excel in their chosen careers and thrive in life.