Former Senator Melaye wins 6-yr legal case against FG

Melaye

By Hope Ejairu

A former Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial district, Dino Melaye has been exonerated in a case against the Federal Government.

The legal saga started in February 2018, when Melaye was accused of falsely implicating Edward Onoja, who was the chief of staff to Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello, in an assassination plot.

However, Melaye in a post on X, formerly Twitter on Monday announced that he has won the court case and expressed gratitude to God and his legal representatives.

“I take life as it comes, but in all the vicissitudes of life, I trust in God only. He is always with the just.

Justice served after 6 years. Justice delayed is never Justice denied. God alone be praised. SEN. DINO MELAYE 12 – FEDERAL GOVERNMENT AND IGP 0. 12 CASES ALL WON BY GOD. PROF MIKE OZEKHOME AND RICKY TAFA THANK YOU. NO RETREAT NO SURRENDER. pic.twitter.com/ZIi9KY6kEo — Senator Dino Melaye. (SDM) (@_dinomelaye) October 7, 2024

“Prof Mike Ozekhome again. To God be the glory. The 12th and last case of FG and IGP v Dino Melaye was decided this morning in a profound judgement by Justice Oriji of the FCT High Court Maitama. I was discharged and acquitted. Long journey since 2018. Truth is constant. SDM,” he wrote.

He also reiterated his resolute trust in the judiciary saying: “Justice served after 6 years. Justice delayed is never Justice denied. God alone be praised. SEN. DINO MELAYE 12 – FEDERAL GOVERNMENT AND IGP 0. 12 CASES ALL WON BY GOD. PROF MIKE OZEKHOME AND RICKY TAFA THANK YOU. NO RETREAT NO SURRENDER.”

The initial case concerning the alleged assassination attempt faced several delays, including the tragic passing of Justice Aromeh Benson Akogu, the presiding judge, who died during a cross-over service on December 31, 2017.

Vanguard News