Former Chief of Army Staff hails Fubara on successful Rivers LG elections

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara

By Henry Umoru

Former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Kenneth Minimah (rtd), has congratulated Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State on the successful conduct of the local government elections.

In a statement issued yesterday, General Minimah commended the governor for ensuring that the elections were held smoothly, describing the process as a significant milestone for both the state and the “Rivers State First” agenda of Governor Fubara’s administration.

He urged the governor to remain resolute in advancing the state’s development and also extended congratulations to the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC), political parties, and all candidates for the peaceful conduct of the elections.

General Minimah called on the newly elected officials to prioritize the welfare of the people and encouraged the residents of Rivers State to continue supporting the governor for the overall progress of the state.