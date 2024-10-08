Flooding: Reps panel visits affected areas in Enugu state

flooding

The House of Representatives Committee on Ecological Funds has visited parts of Enugu State affected by flooding.

The communities include Amechi Idodo, Amauzam Amagunze, Ihuokpara and Nkerefi communities in Nkanu East LGA and Mpu, Okpanku, Oduma and Nenwe in Aninri Local Government Areas.

Assessing the impacts of the flooding at the weekend, the team led by the Chairman, House Committee on Ecological Funds, Aminu Sani Jaji, explained that they decided to embark on the fact-finding visit to see things for themselves, assuring that substantial funds would be made available to address the situation.

“We have selected some states. Now, we have seen the level and magnitude of the flooding and other ecological issues that we are here to identify. We are equally here to find a lasting solution to most of the ecological issues that we have across the country. We have seen this place and we are heading to other places to see for ourselves.

“Before we took over the leadership of this committee, there were so many things that went wrong and now we are trying to correct the public perceptions regarding the Ecological Fund. We want to make sure that this time, it will be completely different from the tradition of giving some piecemeal to the states to address the challenges.

“Now, we are looking at the real problem. Our assessment here is that the devastation will not only affect the communities, but will also have some significant impact on the economy. And as far as farmlands and the houses are submerged, leading to displacement, there will be a decline in the national security of the country. So, we are trying to see how we can provide remedy to these challenges. We will make sure that we provide substantial funds that will cater for such problems,” Jaji said.

Addressing the press, the Coordinator, Enugu State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, Mrs. Chinasa Mbah, who accompanied the team, narrated how flooding and other ecological issues had caused devastations in parts of the state, stressing that people in the affected areas were passing through difficulties because their houses and means of livelihood had been grossly destroyed.

Mrs. Mbah, therefore, called on the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, to swiftly come to the aid of the affected people of the state to ameliorate their pains and also find lasting solutions to some of the ecological changes affecting the state.

“The impact of the flood is too high on the Enugu State citizens. When you go to these affected areas, which we visited today, you would discover that the people are actually suffering as a result of the flooding and other ecological issues in the state. We need the National Emergency Management Agency as soon as possible because the citizens are highly impacted,” she stated.