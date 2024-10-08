Flood kills 2, destroys farmlands, household property in Ebonyi

The State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) in Ebonyi says that two persons have so far died in the flood that has ravaged some parts of the state since June.

The Executive Secretary of the agency, Mr Clement Ovuoba, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abakaliki on Tuesday.

Ovuoba said that an expectant mother, Mrs Ozoemena Ugbega, and a young man lost their lives in the disaster.

“Thr flood also affected 12 schools, six houses and 45 shops at the Abakaliki Building Material Market.

He said that the incident affected 173 persons from Ikwo, Izzi, Abakaliki and Afikpo Local Government Areas of the state.

He also said that 261 hectares of farmlands were destroyed.

“These Local Governments are the flood-prone areas predicted by NITME and NEMA,” Ovuoba said.

He quoted NITME and NEMA to have predicted that the disaster would persist until November.

The SEMA boss appealed to the National Emergency Management Agency “to look into our reports for more interventions because we lacked relief and rehabilitation materials.

“We have complete reports on the level of disaster in each community in all the LGAs mentioned,” Ovuoba said.

He said the agency had continued to educate the public through town hall meetings with community stakeholders, traditional leaders, youths and women, radio and television programmes on disaster tips and management.

He, therefore, urged the residents in the riverine communities to relocate upland from flood-prone areas.