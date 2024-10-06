FGGC OGA demands end to gender bias, challenges stereotypes

By Dickson Omobola

Old Girls Association of Federal Government Girls College, FGGC, Abuloma, has decried the negative stereotypes confronting women in Nigeria, and said socio-cultural bias towards the female gender must be jettisoned.

The FGGC alumni argued that the numerous values women offer could no longer be downplayed, insisting that an inclusive society holds greater potential than a restrictive one.

They spoke at the second edition of On the Road from Abuloma Conference, OTRFA 2024, themed: ‘Shattering Stereotypes,’ organised by the alumni of FGGC in Lagos.

Director of External Affairs and Social Performance at Seplat Energy, Chioma Afe, in her address, however, said the situation might be difficult to address if women refused to play a part in overcoming such bias.

Afe said: “There are various stereotypes. This bias exists whether it is about sex, age, religion or how you dress. They exist socially and even culturally in Nigeria. Culturally, in Nigeria, at a certain point in time, the role of the woman was homemaking and raising children. But slowly, there were businesswomen and women who went into corporate practice.

“We had professionals who started breaking through. As far as I am aware, those stereotypes will always exist. However, I think the challenge is on us women and on the men who we choose to call allies to be able to recognise the value and the worth of this multifaceted woman who is a mother, sister, daughter, professional and an expert in whatever it is that she does. Speaking for Nigerians, as women, we find ourselves sometimes being quiet because we don’t want to talk too much and we want to let things be.

“There are some negatives that we have all been told as a result of our culture. They include how you walk, talk, dress, what your hair looks like and your age. Because we are not always true to ourselves, we spend time in vain attempting to live up to the norms and expectations around us. In doing so, we are completely out of stake with our focus and goals.”

Chairperson of FGGC OGA Lagos Chapter Chinwe Ikpoki, in her remarks, said stereotypes were not only about women, but the community and sisterhood.

She said: “It is about embracing yourself and saying, it is not only a career. If you are a homemaker, be a homemaker and be the best version of a homemaker. If you are going to be a marketer or a trader, trade so well that everybody comes to you. If you are going to be a community volunteer, be that person that they know that when they go to you, they have it done. whatever you do, own it.”

Also, National President of FGGCA OGA, Itoro Clement-Isong, said: “Wherever you find yourself make a conscious effort to ensure that you are not a perpetrator because the best way to shatter stereotypes is to be true to yourself and to be efficient. Everybody wants to be with an effective and efficient person. Nobody is going to remember you are a woman or you are a female if you deliver.”

On her part, travel management entrepreneur, Domo Kurukurubo, who said there was a need to keep the conversation going, stressed that women must understand that continuous efforts were needed to achieve their objectives.

She said: “The questions are coming up. Why are women not visible in this sector? What is stopping us from moving? What are the barriers? And the conversations are ongoing. We have to keep at it. Women have to understand that we have to sell ourselves. Don’t wait on anybody to sell you. Sell yourself and be intentional about it.”