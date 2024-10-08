FG begins rehabilitation of Sagamu-Ijebu Ode expressway

The Federal Government has assured motorists plying the Sagamu-Ijebu Ode axis of the Sagamu-Benin expressway that palliative work would commence on the failed portions of the road by Monday.

Mr Dave Umahi, Minister of Works, spoke after inspecting the failed portion of the road in Sagamu on Tuesday.

Umahi said the deplorable condition of the road had caused untold hardship to motorists.

He stated that he came to inspect the road and see what immediate measures could be put in place to bring relief, assuring that the road would fix it before the end of the year.

The minister, who was conducted around the failed portions by Gov. Dapo Abiodun, said that he was directed by President Bola Tinubu to do everything necessary to ameliorate people’s suffering on the road.

“I am directed by Mr President, sequel to our meeting with him, that I should come and do all that is necessary on this road so that the suffering of our people can come to an end.

“The governor has shown me the terrible three spots. Governance is all about the people, and that is what Mr President is committed to doing.

” For this one, I am here with the Lagos and Ogun Controllers of Works. We have constituted an action committee to liaise with your own team, the Commissioner for Works, Environment, and Transport.

” I want to assure you that by the directive of the President, latest by Monday, you will see action,” he said.

The minister disclosed that solar lights would be installed after fixing the failed portions.

Earlier, Abiodun narrated the numerous complaints he received from motorists about the deplorable condition of the road and the efforts of his administration to carry out palliative measures.

He commended Tinubu for being a listening leader who cares about the welfare of his people.