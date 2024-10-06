FAYE – The Birth of a new Afrofusion sound

There’s an exhilarating feeling that comes when discovering a new artist or sound for the very first time.

Across the new wave of Afrobeats female singers emerging into limelight, FAYE stands out with her distinct voice mixed with deep soul, and joining the strong community of female artists.



As I press play to “Right Here”, I want to hear the song over again, to get a clear grip on the message behind the song.

As I listen to more music by the artist and discover the freshness is quite thrilling on “Denge Pose”, being one of the artist’s lead singles since she began releasing music in 2022.

In every track the rising star has released, including “My Rhythm”, and “Friday”, FAYE continues her trajectory to creating music that uplifts the soul with her voice that’s going to be hard to resist.

Born Temitayo Olasunmade, she honed her voice from her childhood days singing to her favorite. From signing with The GREENADE Company management unit, to going viral with her freestyles on social media, to being co-signed by 9ice, and Mr. P — one half of the musical duo P-Square. With the likes of Morravey, Bloody Civilian, Qing Madi, and a host of others surfing a new wave in the evolution of Nigerian music with their sounds.

As a bubbling voice, set to establish her style into the limelight, as she fuses R&B, Soul, House music and Afrobeats to create her Afro-fusion sound.