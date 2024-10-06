Ex-Gov Emmanuel urges  Christian faithful to put their faith, trust in God

By Etop Ekanem

LAGOS – The immediate past governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, has urged Christian faithful to continually put their hope and strengthen their trust in God as the only source of total victory over life and nation’s challenges.

He gave the admonition while delivering a homily at the 21st Annual Rally/4th Symposium grand finale of Central Men’s Fellowship, Lagos Township Superintendency of United Evangelical Church (founded as Qua Iboe Church), Surulere, Lagos, recently.

Emmanuel, who was the speaker at the church service, deliberated on the theme of the rally, ‘Strengthen to Know Him’, with scriptural reference drawn from Ephesians 6:10, opined that God would reward His children more than their desire, change their situation and heal their land if they fully and deeply put their trust, humble themselves, serve Him wholeheartedly, live a holy life, walk uprightly before God and remain faithful unto God.

Speaking to Christian men specifically as they rounded off the week-long spiritual exercise, the former governor, who is known for his love, unwavering commitment and support to the work of God, assured them that those that wait upon the Lord, God will renew their strength and they will mount up wings like eagles, run, walk and not weary, for the Lord will keep them under His shadow.

“When we say, men-unity, unity-action and action-men, it should not only be in mouth, but also action. This year’s theme of the rally is about choice. Therefore, men, as a matter of fact, should make good choice in life so as to see the manifestation of God’s power, protection, God’s glory and love, favour and blessings in your lives,” he advised.

The service had the Oyo and Osun States governors, Senator Ademola Adeleke and Seyi Makinde; the International president of Mboho Mkparawa Ibibio (MMI), Akparawa James Edet; president of Akwa Ibom Clergy Forum (AICLEF), Pastor Joseph Emmanuel; president of Akwa Ibom State Community (AKISCOM), Lagos, Dr. Edet Ambang; captains of industry and people from all walks of life in attendance.

They also joined the immediate past governor of Akwa Ibom, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, to prayed and commiserated with the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno over the sudden demise of his wife and First Lady of the State, for God to comfort him and his family and grant the soul of the departed a peaceful rest.

In his address, president of the Central Men’s Fellowship of UEC, Elder Imeh Etuk, while appreciating God for His love, grace and wanderous works He has done and that which He is still doing at this challenging times, enjoined believers in Christ, men in particular “to lean on God’s might and faithfulness, to be empowered by His spirit to go through life’s challenges with confidence, knowing that we are not alone.”

Etuk thanked the immediate past governor of Akwa Ibom, Mr. Udom Emmanuel and his wife, Dr. Martha in particular, for their show of love and dedication to God’s work.

Earlier in his goodwill message, Superintendent of the Lagos Township Superintendency of the Church, Dr. Idorenyin James, while congratulating and commending Christian men of the church for the success of their 2024 rally/symposium, called on them to always exhibit actions and good virtues wherever they find themselves, that are worthy of emulation in all they do for a better society.

In their separate remarks, congregational pastor of the Surulere Assembly of the church and Chairman of the Planning Committee of the rally, Rev. Samuel Iwok and Elder Imoh Okon, enjoined Christian men in particular to live up to their responsibilities, live responsibly, be good ambassadors of Christ, as they are expected to draw knowledge and courage from the examples of Jesus Christ by leading exemplary lives.

Highpoints of the service were an award presentations to distinguished individuals including the immediate past governor of Akwa Ibom, Mr. Udom Emmanuel with God’s Ambassador award and prayer for the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, over the demise of his wife, the First Lady of the State, Pastor (Mrs.) Patience Umo Eno.