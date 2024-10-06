Ex-Deputy gov, Otuaro applauds Oborevwori’s commitment to Okerenkoko Varsity, riverine devt

Deacon Kingsley Burutu Otuaro, the immediate past Deputy Governor of Delta State, extends gratitude to H.E. Rt. Hon. Elder Francis F.O. Oborevwori for his recent visit to the Nigeria Maritime University, Okerenkoko, where he commissioned state-of-the-art lecture halls and offices.

Otuaro in a statement expressed immense pride in the achievements during his tenure, emphasising the significance of Oborevwori’s dedication to sustaining progress initiated by the previous administration.

He highlighted the vital role of the Nigeria Maritime University in addressing the challenges of the Niger Delta region and praised the efforts made by the Delta State Government and former Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa to support the institution’s growth.

Otuaro commended Oborevwori for establishing the Directorate of Riverine Infrastructural Development, a move aimed at addressing the unique needs of riverine communities.

Read the full statement below:

“As the immediate past Deputy Governor of Delta State, I feel an immense sense of pride and fulfilment today. It is a great honour to reflect on the remarkable strides we have made in the development of Delta State, and I am grateful to His Excellency, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, for his uncompromising dedication to continuing the progress initiated by the previous administration.

“One of the standout moments in this journey is the recent commissioning of the state-of-the-art lecture halls and various offices at the Nigeria Maritime University, Okerenkoko. This significant milestone underscores Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s commitment to sustaining and enhancing the impactful projects launched during the tenure of his predecessor. It is clear that this administration is not just focused on starting new projects but on completing those already in progress to the highest standards.

“The history of the Nigeria Maritime University, a federal university, is deeply intertwined with the Niger Delta agitation, which brought the region’s challenges to the forefront. The establishment of this great institution is an affirmation of the power of the people’s voice and their desire for educational and infrastructural development in their communities. During my tenure, under the visionary leadership of His Excellency, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, the Delta State Government played a crucial role in the growth and sustainability of the Maritime University. Through strategic interventions and support, we worked tirelessly to ensure that this institution became a beacon of learning and opportunity, particularly for our riverine communities.

“I take immense pride in having been an integral part of an administration that prioritized the development of educational institutions and the overall well-being of our riverine areas. The commissioning of the lecture halls is not just proof of the hard work of the past; it is also a symbol of hope for the future. Governor Oborevwori has proven to be a true progressive leader, one who understands the importance of continuity and the value of completing ongoing projects.

“What further inspires confidence in his leadership is the creation of the Directorate of Riverine Infrastructural Development. This new initiative reflects a clear understanding of the unique needs of our riverine communities and reinforces his administration’s commitment to equitable development. By prioritizing projects in areas such as Ogulagha and continuing the development of the Maritime University, Governor Oborevwori is laying a strong foundation for the future prosperity of Delta State.

“His vision for Delta State is one of inclusivity and sustainable development, and this is evident in the administration’s approach to building and nurturing relationships between federal and state governments. The October 4th event, marking the inauguration of new lecture halls at the Nigeria Maritime University, is a shining example of what can be achieved when government institutions work hand in hand to serve the people.

“I salute His Excellency’s resolve to maintain peace across the state, knowing full well that peace is the bedrock upon which all meaningful development rests. I am confident that under Governor Oborevwori’s leadership, Delta State will continue to thrive, and the people of Okerenkoko, as well as other communities, will experience the full benefits of this progressive governance.

“As we look to the future, I remain optimistic that this administration will continue to prioritize development projects that uplift every corner of Delta State, particularly the riverine communities that are often overlooked. The progress we have witnessed thus far is just the beginning, and I look forward to celebrating many more milestones that will transform Delta State into a model of excellence and prosperity.

“May the peace and progress we enjoy today endure, and may the people of Delta State continue to thrive under the forward-thinking and committed leadership of H.E. RT. Hon. Elder Francis F.O. Oborevwori.”