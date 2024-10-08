Ex-Barcelona and Spain star Iniesta retires aged 40

Spanish footballer Andres Iniesta gestures as he announces his retirement aged 40 during an event to celebrate his career at the America’s Cup Experience venue in Barcelona on October 8, 2024. – Andres Iniesta scored the most important goal in the history of Spanish football, winning his country the World Cup for the first time in 2010. Iniesta came through Barcelona’s La Masia youth academy, joining the club aged 12, departing 22 years later to join Japanese club Vissel Kobe before spending last season at Emirates in the United Arab Emirates. (Photo by LLUIS GENE / AFP)

Former Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta, who won two European Championships and the 2010 World Cup with an all-conquering Spain team, announced his retirement from football on Tuesday at the age of 40.

“Being on the pitch is over,” a visibly emotional Iniesta told reporters at a news conference in Barcelona.

“I can’t stay away from football, it’s my life and will continue to be my life. Now I need to continue educating myself, I’m in the process of doing my coaching diploma and that’s the next step.”

“I will try to come back and do a great job, but it won’t be running after the ball, but from another place,” he added.

Iniesta came up through Barcelona’s famed La Masia academy and made his first-team debut in 2002 aged just 18, becoming a mainstay in the midfield before his departure 16 years later.

He won nine La Liga titles and the Champions League four times with Barcelona, but his greatest moment came in the 2010 World Cup final when he scored the winning goal against the Netherlands in extra time.

After leaving Barcelona in 2018, Iniesta spent five years with Japanese club Vissel Kobe before playing one final season with Emirates of the UAE.

Vanguard News