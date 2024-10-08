Home » News » EU-funded PLAC legislative internship programme inducts new interns
EU-funded PLAC legislative internship programme inducts new interns
By Joseph Erunke, Abuja
The European Union, through its Support to Democratic Governance in Nigeria (EU-SDGN) Programme Phase II, has welcomed 39 young Nigerians into the Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre,PLAC Legislative Internship Programme.
This initiative offers a rare opportunity for young graduates to gain hands-on experience with legislative practices and processes at Nigeria’s National Assembly.
At the opening ceremony held on Tuesday in Abuja, Massimo De Luca, Head of Cooperation for the European Union Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, highlighted the significance of the internship and its role in empowering young Nigerians to be active participants in democratic governance.
“The EU is committed to supporting democratic governance and the empowerment of young Nigerians through this internship programme.
“We believe that investing in youth capacity and legislative knowledge is fundamental to building a more inclusive, transparent, and effective democracy. Through this initiative, we hope to inspire a new generation of leaders who will actively contribute to shaping Nigeria’s future,”De Luca said.
The Executive Director of the Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre,PLAC, Clement Nwankwo, welcomed the new interns, explaining that the programme reflects PLAC’s dedication, with the support of the European Union, to strengthen Nigeria’s democratic governance.
“The Legislative Internship Programme is more than just an opportunity to learn the inner workings of the National Assembly; it is a platform for young Nigerians to engage meaningfully in our democracy.
“By gaining firsthand experience in legislative processes, these interns are not only enhancing their skills but also helping to lay the foundation for stronger, more accountable governance in Nigeria. We are proud to partner with the European Union to provide this transformative experience,” Nwankwo said.
Nwankwo also outlined the opportunities the internship offers, such as learning research methods for legislative committee assignments, participating in oversight, gaining knowledge of the legislative framework, and familiarising interns with key legislative documents like Bills, the, the Order Paper and Hansard. By the end of the programme, interns are expected to have a deeper understanding of how a bill is passed into law and the intricacies of the lawmaking process.
The Legislative Internship Programme, organised by PLAC and funded by the EU, is a full-time initiative aimed at young Nigerians seeking insights into the legislative process. Participants are selected from across the states, with the EU fully funding the programme since 2018. Previously backed by the UK government, the EU took over funding to further its efforts in democratic empowerment and support for youth in governance.
Despite being 100% funded by the EU, PLAC has worked closely to maintain the programme’s visibility while navigating the balance between EU support and PLAC’s programme ownership.
