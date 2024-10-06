EPL: Resilient Brighton crawl back to defeat Tottenham 3-2

Brighton’s Ecuadorian defender #30 Pervis Estupinan crosses the ball during the English Premier League football match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Tottenham Hotspur at the American Express Community Stadium in Brighton, southern England on October 6, 2024. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. NO USE WITH UNAUTHORIZED AUDIO, VIDEO, DATA, FIXTURE LISTS, CLUB/LEAGUE LOGOS OR ‘LIVE’ SERVICES. ONLINE IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 120 IMAGES. AN ADDITIONAL 40 IMAGES MAY BE USED IN EXTRA TIME. NO VIDEO EMULATION. SOCIAL MEDIA IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 120 IMAGES. AN ADDITIONAL 40 IMAGES MAY BE USED IN EXTRA TIME. NO USE IN BETTING PUBLICATIONS, GAMES OR SINGLE CLUB/LEAGUE/PLAYER PUBLICATIONS. /

Tottenham on Sunday surrendered a two-goal lead as Brighton pulled a staggering comeback to win 3-2.

Brennan Johnson had put Tottenham in front after 25 minutes with a clinical strike from Dominic Solanke’s pass. It was the Wales forward’s sixth goal in his last six appearances.

James Maddison doubled Tottenham’s lead in the 37th minute as the midfielder’s shot eluded Bart Verbruggen’s weak attempted save.

But Yankuba Minteh reduced the deficit with a close-range blast after Destiny Udogie’s woeful clearance in the 48th minute

Georginio Rutter eluded three Tottenham defenders to convert Kaoru Mitoma’s 58th minute pass with a composed finish from 12 yards.

And Tottenham’s meltdown was complete eight minutes later when Danny Welbeck was left unmarked to head home from Rutter’s cross.

Tottenham’s third defeat in seven league games raised renewed questions about boss Ange Postecoglou’s refusal to adapt his attacking philosophy after their defensive flaws were brutally exposed.

Earlier, Noni Madueke’s equaliser rescued Chelsea in a 1-1 draw against 10-man Nottingham Forest that ended the Blues’ five-match winning run.

Enzo Maresca’s side fell behind to Chris Wood’s strike early in the second half at Stamford Bridge.

England winger Madueke hauled Chelsea level but the hosts couldn’t find a winner despite their numerical advantage in the closing stages.

Forest had to play the last 12 minutes with 10 men after James Ward-Prowse was sent off.

Chelsea had won their previous three league games — and five in all competitions — to raise hopes that Maresca could be the man to lift the west Londoners out of their long malaise.

Being held by Forest was a setback but Chelsea still go into the international break in fourth place in the Premier League.

