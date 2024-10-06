EPL: Madueke rescues Chelsea in draw with 10-man Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest’s Serbian defender #31 Nikola Milenkovic (L) speaks with Nottingham Forest’s Nigerian defender #34 Ola Aina (C) during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge in London on October 6, 2024. (Photo by BENJAMIN CREMEL / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. NO USE WITH UNAUTHORIZED AUDIO, VIDEO, DATA, FIXTURE LISTS, CLUB/LEAGUE LOGOS OR ‘LIVE’ SERVICES. ONLINE IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 120 IMAGES. AN ADDITIONAL 40 IMAGES MAY BE USED IN EXTRA TIME. NO VIDEO EMULATION. SOCIAL MEDIA IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 120 IMAGES. AN ADDITIONAL 40 IMAGES MAY BE USED IN EXTRA TIME. NO USE IN BETTING PUBLICATIONS, GAMES OR SINGLE CLUB/LEAGUE/PLAYER PUBLICATIONS. /

Noni Madueke’s equaliser rescued Chelsea in a 1-1 draw against 10-man Nottingham Forest that ended the Blues’ five-match winning run on Sunday.

Enzo Maresca’s side fell behind to Chris Wood’s strike early in the second half at Stamford Bridge.

England winger Madueke hauled Chelsea level but the hosts couldn’t find a winner despite their numerical advantage in the closing stages.

Forest had to play the last 12 minutes with 10 men after James Ward-Prowse was sent off.

Chelsea had won their previous three league games — and five in all competitions — to raise hopes that Maresca is the man to lift the west Londoners out of their long malaise.

Being held by Forest was a setback but Chelsea still go into the international break in fourth place in the Premier League.

Maresca insists Chelsea are not ready to compete with Manchester City and Arsenal for the title, but they have established themselves as candidates for a top four finish.

The Italian demonstrated Chelsea’s enviable strength in depth by fielding an entirely changed starting line-up for Thursday’s 4-2 Europa Conference League win over Gent.

Once again, he made a host of changes but with less success this time.

Chelsea played songs picked by each of their players over the stadium tannoy before kick-off as part of the club’s attempt to enhance the matchday experience.

– Chelsea out of tune –

Joao Felix selected Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” and Jadon Sancho opted for “Too Fast” by Future.

But for long periods on a drab afternoon in west London, Chelsea’s stars were distinctly out of tune.

Chelsea were fortunate not to fall behind when Murillo’s stinging shot was palmed away by Robert Sanchez.

It took Maresca’s men until three minutes before half-time before they finally tested Forest keeper Matz Sels.

Madueke’s effort was pushed away by Sels, who scrambled to his feet to save Enzo Fernandez’s shot from the rebound.

Sels repelled Cole Palmer’s low shot moments later, alertly grabbing the loose ball before it could roll over the line.

But Chelsea’s flurry of jabs late in the first half were followed by a smack in the mouth just four minutes after the interval.

Nikola Milenkovic flicked a Forest free-kick towards Wood and the New Zealand striker prodded home from close-range for his fourth goal this season.

Elliot Anderson forced Sanchez to make a good save as Chelsea staggered on the ropes.

The Blues punched back in the 57th minute, with Madueke surging onto Palmer’s pass in the Forest area before planting a fine finish past Sels.

Madueke should have completed Chelsea’s comeback when Sancho’s pass found the winger in space, but his shot blazed over.

Already on a booking, Ward-Prowse’s despairing grab on Nicolas Jackson triggered his 78th minute red card, but crucially it stopped the Senegal striker from snatching the winner.

Palmer was twice denied by Sels in the closing minutes and Felix squandered a golden opportunity in 13 minutes of stoppage-time, heading wide from Pedro Neto’s cross.

Sanchez kept out Neco Williams’ effort before Sels denied Christopher Nkunku in a tense finale that left Chelsea frustrated.

