Enugu Ex-Commissioner Nnam appointed UNIBEN Associate Professor

By Chinedu Adonu

Dr. Victor Chukwuemeka Nnam, former Commissioner for Lands and Urban Development in Enugu State, has been appointed as an Associate Professor by the University of Benin (UNIBEN).

The appointment was confirmed in a letter signed by the university’s Deputy Registrar, Mrs. Omage-Umeh T. M., recognizing Dr. Nnam for his significant contributions to academia and public service.

Following his tenure as commissioner, Dr. Nnam, who holds a Ph.D. in Geo-informatics and Surveying, has devoted himself to teaching and mentoring students at the University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus, often on a voluntary basis.

In response to his new role, Dr. Nnam expressed his gratitude to the university management. He stated, “I am deeply honored by this appointment and grateful for the opportunity to contribute my expertise to UNIBEN. Education is my passion, and I look forward to inspiring the next generation of geo-informatics professionals.”

Dr. Nnam also reaffirmed his commitment to advancing the field of geo-informatics and fostering collaboration between academia and public service. He emphasized that his experience in governance will be valuable in enhancing the academic curriculum and providing students with practical insights into the application of geo-informatics in urban planning and development.

His appointment is expected to further strengthen the Department of Geo-informatics at UNIBEN, enriching the learning environment for students.