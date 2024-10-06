Enugu community praises Mba, blames LP chieftain for protest against monarch, town union

Gov Mbah

By Victor AhiumaYoung

The people of the newly created Enu Agu autonomous community, Akpugo in Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State, have lauded Governor Peter Mba for the rapid transformation witnessed in the state since his assumption of office in May last year.

This came the community also expressed total support for their newly recognised traditional ruler, Igwe Sylvester Nnaji, and the town union executives.

They distanced themselves from a purported protest against their monarch and the town union to the Enugu State House of Assembly and the Ministry of Chieftaincy Affairs, saying the protesters were not members of the community.

A statement from the media office of the community says the President General, PG, of Enu Agu autonomous community, Akpugo, Mr. Ikenna Ogbodo, described the protesters led by an opposition party politician chieftain (name withheld ) as impostors, urging the State Government and members of the public to disregard the protesters and their requests.

Ogbodo noted that “the protest leader contested and lost the Nkanu East/ West House of Representatives seat during the 2023 general election. He is not from Enu Agu but Ogonogo-Eji Ndiagu Akpugo community, the mother community of all the autonomous communities in Akpugo.

“This man attempted to coerce our Igwe (monarch) and the town union to do his bidding over his unauthorised activities in the town, especially land dealings, and when we declined, he masterminded the protest against us.



“Enu-Agu is very calm and peaceful, and people are going about their lawful businesses without any form of agitation from any quarters whatsoever.

“The man fomenting trouble in Enu Agu is a signatory to the constitution of Ogonogo-Eji Ndiagu Akpugo community where he belongs.



Following the creation of Enu Agu by the immediate past administration in Enugu State, our people kick-started the process of electing a traditional ruler, which produced Igwe Sylvester Nnaji as the peoples choice.

“Our people presented Nnaji to the local government, which in turn presented him to the Ministry of Chieftaincy Affairs and he was consequently issued a certificate of return as the monarch of Enu Agu.

“We commend Governor Mba for his good works in Enugu State, particularly the PRODA-Nchatancha Nike Road, which is opening up communities in the Akpugo corridor for development and investment.

“We want to also assure his excellency of our community’s maximum support for his government. Enugu State has witnessed rapid transformation under Governor Mba’s administration within a very short period.”