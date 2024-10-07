Enough of unending troubles – Clark tells Rivers people

Clark

…. Hails Peaceful Local Government Elections in Rivers State

…. Asks them to come together and ensure peace reign in the State

By Henry Umoru

Former Federal Commissioner for Information and prominent South-South leader, Chief Edwin Clark, has commended President Bola Tinubu and Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State for the peaceful conduct of the local government elections held on Saturday.

In a statement he personally signed on Monday in Abuja, Clark emphasized the importance of unity among the people of Rivers State, urging them to work together to ensure lasting peace and development in the region, stating that it is time to end the cycle of troubles and distractions.

He expressed satisfaction with the large voter turnout, noting that the successful elections demonstrated the maturity and patriotism of Rivers citizens and Nigerians as a whole. Despite what he described as a deliberate boycott of police participation in the elections, Clark praised the outcome, highlighting that it showcased the community’s ability to manage its affairs without external interference.

As the leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Clark noted the significance of conducting a statewide local government election without police involvement, a first in Nigeria’s electoral history, where security agencies are typically present with considerable funding allocated for their deployment.

He remarked, “The fact that a statewide local government election can be conducted in a free, fair, and credible manner without the loss of lives and destruction of property is a remarkable experience.”

Clark contrasted the peaceful elections in Rivers State with the recent governorship election in Edo State, which saw the deployment of over 40,000 police officers, resulting in complaints and contestations. He urged the Federal Government and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to examine this development to find ways to reduce the high costs associated with elections in Nigeria.

In his statement, Clark extended heartfelt congratulations to all the newly elected chairmen, vice-chairmen, and councilors in Rivers State, affirming the confidence the people have placed in them.

He also thanked Governor Siminalayi Fubara and the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission for creating a conducive environment for credible elections and lauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for ensuring that security agencies maintained restraint, contributing to the successful outcome of the polls.

Clark urged the citizens of Rivers State to come together in the spirit of peace and development, emphasizing that the recent elections provide an opportunity to move beyond past political crises, which he characterized as a battle between good and evil rather than an ethnic issue.

As he approaches his 98th birthday, Clark pledged to continue advocating for the consolidation of democracy in Nigeria, expressing hope that the peaceful conduct of elections in Rivers State would serve as a model for other states across the nation, minimizing security involvement and avoiding unnecessary political intrigues.

“May God bless Nigeria always,” he concluded.