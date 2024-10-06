Encrypted Heart: Bridging complexities of digital safety, everyday life; a review

By Esther Onyegbula

“Encrypted Heart” is an engaging blend of romance and cybersecurity — a unique approach to a typically technical subject. In this book, author Olabimpe Adeloro, a cybersecurity professional, sets out to bridge the gap between the complexities of digital safety and everyday life, making it accessible through storytelling.

In her own words, she was inspired by the desire “to make cybersecurity more accessible, especially to those without a tech background, through storytelling,” reflecting her belief that cybersecurity can be both relatable and captivating.

The book revolves around the themes of love, trust, and the importance of protection—both in relationships and in the digital space. Adeloro hopes readers will realize that “cybersecurity is a crucial part of their everyday life” and that it doesn’t have to be a boring or difficult topic to understand. By weaving romance with the concept of safeguarding our data and emotions, she turns cybersecurity into a narrative about vulnerability and protection.

One of Adeloro’s main challenges was balancing romance with technical cybersecurity concepts. She wanted the story to feel natural while educating readers about digital safety. She overcame this by focusing on integrating cybersecurity elements seamlessly into the love story, making the content understandable and engaging. According to her, “feedback from non-tech readers was incredibly valuable in helping me refine the content.”

The characters are well-developed, relatable, and represent the everyday challenges people face in the digital age. While fictional, they are inspired by real individuals from Adeloro’s career. The protagonist embodies the curiosity and determination often found in those new to cybersecurity, adding an authentic touch to the character’s journey.

The setting is crafted through a blend of Adeloro’s personal experiences and extensive research on emerging cyber threats and real-world scenarios. She also incorporated psychological aspects of trust and vulnerability, which mirror the need for security both in relationships and in the digital space.

“Encrypted Heart” successfully demystifies cybersecurity through a compelling love story. Adeloro’s creative approach to sharing vital lessons about digital safety is both entertaining and enlightening, making this book a must-read for those interested in an innovative take on cybersecurity and romance.