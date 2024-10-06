Election: Plateau APC berates group for soliciting support for PDP

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – The Plateau State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC has berated a sociopolitical group, the Middle Belt Political Forum, for advocating support for the People’s Democratic Party, PDP in the October 9th local government elections, saying such is an attempt to ridicule the State Government.

The said group had on Monday afternoon addressed journalists, calling for support on the basis that the Party and the State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang have done well for the grassroots in their short stay in office.

In a swift reaction, the State APC Acting Publicity Secretary, Shittu Bamaiyi, further faulted the group for not pointing out in specific terms their claimed achievements and noted that the grassroots have faired badly under the administration.

His words, “The Middle Belt Political Forum this afternoon ridiculed itself and the Government of Plateau State by falsely claiming that Governor Caleb Mutfwang led administration has performed to the expectation of the people of the State. The Forum, without any modicum of shame, went to the extent of addressing the Press on non-existent achievements that can only be imagined, probably because it was sponsored to do so.

“It is insulting, and disservice for any persons or group to wake up and attribute certain achievements to the PDP-led government when even the Governor could not disclose any tangible projects undertaken by his administration, particularly during his one-year in office anniversary speech.

“More worrisome and ridiculous, is the applause given to the PDP government for its so-called grassroots development, when available records show that there has been no time the local government areas have been so neglected like under the Mutfwang administration. This is predicated on the fact that despite the unprecedented billions of naira collected by the local government Councils under the PDP-led administration, none of them can show any project worth One hundred million initiated and executed by the illegal Transition Implementation Committees.”

He stressed that “Since the Middle Belt Political Forum has chosen to be PDP’s mouthpiece, it would be most appropriate and intelligent to specifically mention the so-called grassroots development projects it is talking about. The lack of specifically mentioning the so-called grassroots development projects clearly shows that the Forum is bereft of facts and integrity to have sided with the lackluster PDP-led administration…

“The Middle Belt Political Forum should know that the people are wiser and politically conscious to decipher between a productive and an inept political Party that has failed them. It is too late in the day to change the tides against the PDP-led administration since the people have already made up their minds to consciously and conscientiously vote the Party of their choice on October 9th.”