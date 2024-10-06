EFCC arrests 44 suspected internet fraudsters Enugu, Anambra

EFCC

Operatives of the Enugu Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested 44 individuals suspected of internet fraud in various locations across Enugu and Anambra States.

Dele Oyewale, EFCC Spokesperson, disclosed this information in a statement released on Saturday in Abuja.

According to him, the arrests took place on 28 and 29 September, following actionable intelligence linking the suspects to online criminal activities.

“Upon arrest, preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects exploited social media platforms, including Instagram and Facebook, to deceive unsuspecting victims.

“Some suspects used fake identities to engage foreign nationals in romantic affairs to defraud them, while others possessed fraudulent documents on their devices.

“Additionally, laptops and sophisticated mobile phones were recovered from the suspects.

According to Oyewale, they will face charges in court once investigations are concluded.