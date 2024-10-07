Edo Guber: PDP, APC bicker over election materials

PDP And APC

By Nnasom David

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) are in a dispute over election materials used in the September 21 governorship election.

The controversy deepened after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) allegedly refused to comply with a court order granting the PDP’s request to inspect critical election materials.

The Edo State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, presided over by Hon. Justice W.I. Kpochi, had on September 29, 2024, issued the ruling, directing INEC to allow PDP lawyers and forensic experts to inspect voter registers, ballot papers, and results from the BVAS machines used in the election.

However, INEC has stalled the process, citing the need for an “order from above” before granting access.

The situation took a turn for the worse when Nigerian Police officers blocked PDP lawyers and forensic experts from entering the INEC office in Benin City.

Details of the court order involved:

“Unrestricted Access: INEC was directed to provide the PDP’s legal and forensic team with unfettered access to all electoral materials.

“Immediate Action: INEC was mandated to ensure the safekeeping and preservation of all electoral materials.

“Forensic Examination: The court granted PDP forensic experts access to examine the authenticity of election documents and materials.”

The PDP, however, condemned INEC’s refusal to comply with the court order, describing it as a blatant attack on democracy.

The party is considering filing for contempt of court against INEC officials and may take legal action against the Nigerian Police.