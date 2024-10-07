Economy: Hosts now serve food takeaways in box cartons

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

The common style of takeaways at parties is the serving of food in styrofoam packs, which are always filled to the brim.

The food, which is mostly rice, is accompanied by various garnishes like plantain, moin moin (bean cake) and salad.

But this style of dishing so much food is no more, Economy&Lifestyle discovered.

Many of these hosts attributed the high cost of rice, plantain, and beans, among other food items and the cost of preparing them, especially in large quantities, to such development.

However, some mentioned the ban on the use of styrofoam packs as one major reason for using box cartons to package food takeaways at their events.

Mrs. Gladys Asaga, a caterer, said: “Many event hosts request for 200 food packs of takeaways in styrofoam or plastic packs.

“But recently, many now started ordering food to be packed in box cartons and small quantities.

“Some will even customize the box cartons and send them to me to serve their guests with such.

“When I looked deep into the matter I saw they were only trying to cut costs.

“Even the plastic is now very expensive and takes lots of food.

“But the box cartons are usually small and can only take one and half portions of whatever food they request.

“The cost of a bag of rice has risen to almost N100,000 and that of beans is even worse.

“Then vegetable oil, and dairy products like meat, and chicken are very expensive.

“All these are put into consideration because some of these hosts are mostly doing Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) projects and few of them get support from other organizations or bodies.”

According to the Financial Derivative Company, Domestic Commodity Price Movement for October, the cost of 50 kg of rice is now N110,000 and the cost of 50 kg of honey beans is presently N180,000.

Mrs. Fehintioluwa Odusanya, a welfare official in her organization, said: “ Many organizations and individuals are starting to key into the use of box cartons to serve guests as takeaways in events and parties.

“Even the so-called serve yourself is no more because what you see now is taking your plate on a queue and the waiters are in front of every dish serving you in portions for the food to go round the guests.

“You should know that if a typical Nigerian is allowed to serve himself in this present economic situation, the food will hardly go round.

“Another factor hosts are putting into consideration is the recent ban on the use of styrofoam plastics especially in Lagos State.

“In such a situation, the State government will look out for scapegoats and no one wants to fall into any problem, especially on such issues with the government.

“Hence the use of box cartons as food takeaway packs in events.”

The Lagos State Government last week stated plans to ban the circulation of single-use plastics, and sachet water, among others from January 2025.

Speaking at a stakeholders’ workshop and awareness on the implementation of the ban on the usage of Styrofoam and SUPs for packaging in Lagos, the State’s Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, explained that the ban was part of measures by the State Government to put in place policy guidelines for plastic utility in further ensuring sustainable management of plastic waste, healthy and safe environment.

Mr Joshua Jegede, a businessman, narrating his experience, said: “l attended a business meeting and was very famished at the end of the meeting. Then a bag was handed to me. I was even happy I was going to eat in the car on the way to the office.

“Opening the bag it was a very small box not up to that of cube sugar that the rice was served in.

“Then another small box was filled with the fish and meat for the food.

“I just had to branch out to a restaurant to get myself something that will end my hunger.”

Mrs. Judith Nwakama, a Point of Sale, PoS, Agent, said: “I attended a seminar recently and was given a takeaway in a very small box. I was thinking about what was inside the box. On reaching my office, I opened it and behold it was jollof rice and plantain.

“The meat was wrapped in foil paper.

“I wanted to bad mouth the organizers then I quickly remembered that the economy is not smiling at all and also this ban on styrofoam packs and plastics might be the reason they opted for such packaging.”