Douyé thrills Nigerians with her Golden Sekere

By Ayo Onikoyi

A renowned jazz Artist, Douyé, has made bold strides with her current album, “The Golden Sèkèrè“, as it continues to earn massive air-play and huge critical acclaim among music enthusiasts in Nigeria.

The 14-track album is aired on many radio stations across Nigeria on daily basis with top music presenters affirming virtuosity tipyfied in its quality of composition, instrumentation, dexterity as well as harmony and delivery.

Douyé, who is based in America appears poised in offering her artistic creativity expressed through jazz music to Nigerians of various extractions.

Though, jazz may not be considered popular among Nigerians, especially the younger generation, Youduba’s approach to the genre through her fusion of jazz with African rhythm, appears to have garnered enormous appeal for, and attraction to the entire package.

Hardly a day passes without a track or two from “The Golden Sèkèrè” being aired on radio stations spread across Nigeria.

The air waves are awash with the jazz sounds from Douye Youduba who also craves to be in live stage performances before music fans in Nigeria any time soon.