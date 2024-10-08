Demolition notice: Soldiers attack KAI officers at Yaba during enforcement

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

In a fit of anger, men of the Nigerian Army on Tuesday battered officers of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps, popularly called KAI while on official duty in Yaba area of the state.

According to the Commissioner for Environment, Tokunbo Wahab, the officers were attacked for demolishing a structure built by soldiers near the perimeter fence of Yaba College of Technology.

It was, however, gathered that the army authorities had constructed illegal structures that were being marked for removal.

Wahab stated, ‘’Earlier today, (Tuesday) officers of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (KAI), lawfully engaged in their duties in Yaba, were subjected to an unprovoked attack by personnel of the Nigerian Army under the directive of Major Adebiyi and Captain Gowon.’’

He also extended gratitude to the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General T. Lagbaja, and the Director of Chaplain Services, Lt. Col. T.E. Ogbonyomi, for their swift intervention, which allowed KAI officers to continue their responsibilities without further disruption.

Wahab condemned the assault, stating, ‘’We strongly condemn this unwarranted and unacceptable assault on officers executing their lawful duties.’’

He also stressed that such acts would not be tolerated in the future and reaffirmed the state’s commitment to ensuring a cleaner Lagos by upholding safety and sanitation standards.

Corroborating the Commissioner, Corp Marshal, Major Olaniyi Cole, (Reted) explained that the officers were on site to mark some of the structures for demolition when the soldiers suddenly pounced on the KAI officers, beating them to a pulp.

“The swift response of army authorities saved the incident from escalating.

“The officer who sustained serious head injuries is presently receiving medical treatment and in stable health condition, while two others with minor injuries have been treated and discharged.

“This will not deter us from carrying out our lawful duty. We are committed to ridding Lagos of all kinds of nuisance and impediments in our environment irrespective of status, agent, class, without any fear,” Cole stated.

Vanguard News