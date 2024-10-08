Delta APC: Omo-Agege, Keyamo, others back reconciliation efforts

APC

…Leaders endorse Committee’s Mission to Strengthen Party Unity

The Delta State All Progressives Congress (APC) Reconciliation Committee, chaired by Olorogun O’tega Emerhor, has made significant strides in its mission to unify party leaders and stakeholders in the state.

Just a week after meeting with grassroots members across Delta, the committee engaged prominent party figures in Abuja to foster unity and secure their support for revitalizing the APC ahead of future elections.

According to Valentine Onojeghuo, Secretary of the Media Sub-Committee, the Reconciliation Committee met with Delta’s 2023 APC governorship candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, in addition to Hon. Festus Keyamo, Minister of Aviation; Rt. Hon. Victor Ochei, former Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly; and Hon. Stella Okotete.

Describing the discussions with Senator Omo-Agege as “highly productive,” Onojeghuo noted that the senator, along with his team, voiced strong support for the committee’s objectives. “The Reconciliation Team had a very engaging and productive meeting with Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege,” Onojeghuo said. “Critical issues surrounding party unity were discussed, and we received full endorsement from him and his team to align with the committee’s reconciliation goals.”

In a separate meeting, Minister Keyamo shared “detailed and heartfelt perspectives” on the current state of the APC in Delta, emphasizing the importance of uniting party structures to replicate the recent APC success in the Edo State governorship election. Onojeghuo highlighted the productive exchange, noting Keyamo’s commitment to a unified APC in Delta.

The reconciliation team also met with Rt. Hon. Victor Ochei at his Abuja residence, where they discussed strategies for achieving party unity. Ochei expressed his willingness to collaborate with other party leaders to ensure a cohesive party structure and strengthen the APC’s chances in forthcoming elections.

The committee further engaged with Hon. Stella Okotete, who shared candid views on issues of concern and her recommendations for moving the party forward in Delta State. Onojeghuo commended Okotete for her transparent approach, which he said underscored her dedication to the APC’s progress in Delta.

The committee’s leadership team in these engagements included notable figures such as Elder Godsday Orubebe, Senator Ede Dafinone, Chief Evans Omatsoguwa, Hon. Doris Uboh, Chief Judith Enamuotor, and Chief Johnson Opone.

The Delta APC Reconciliation Committee was constituted following divisions within the party after the 2023 general elections. Aiming to restore unity, the committee has been actively engaging grassroots members and top leaders across the state to address grievances and chart a collaborative path forward.