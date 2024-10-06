Continue to support our govt for more progress, Gov Aiyedatiwa’s aide tells students

By Adeola Badru

The Senior Special Assistant on Student Affairs to the Ondo State Governor, Kevin Solomon Olaolu, has urged the student community to continue supporting the current administration in the state under Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa for further progress.

In a statement made available to Vanguard on Monday, Olaolu expressed profound gratitude for the overwhelming support and gestures demonstrated by students and various stakeholders across the state.

He acknowledged the significant efforts and resources invested by students and leaders who have taken the time to recognise his contributions to student welfare in Ondo State.

Olaolu emphasised that these acts of appreciation reflect the deep bond between his office and the student body, reinforcing his commitment to prioritising their needs.

“The support from the student community has strengthened my resolve to continue advocating for their welfare and development,” Olaolu stated.

He reiterated his dedication to ensuring that the progress and needs of students remain at the forefront of government policies and initiatives.

Olaolu also admonished students across the state to prioritise their education, emphasising that it serves as the bedrock for a brighter future for both themselves and Ondo State.

He highlighted the importance of academic excellence, encouraging students to remain focused and determined, as their success directly contributes to the overall development of the state.

Furthermore, the SSA urged students to collaborate actively with the state government to continue enjoying the dividends of democracy.

He called on the student community to engage positively with government programs and initiatives aimed at improving their academic and social well-being.

As the state prepares for the upcoming gubernatorial election, Olaolu called on students to support and vote for the current administration in the state, stressing that the continuity of the government is vital for sustaining and further enhancing the progress made in the education sector and other areas impacting students.

He encouraged students to be active participants in the political process by exercising their civic duty and casting their votes for the re-election of the governor.

Olaolu reaffirmed his dedication to serving the student community and assured them of continued advocacy and representation, calling on all stakeholders to join hands in promoting the progress of students across the state

He emphasised that by working together, they can achieve greater heights and ensure a better future for all students in the state.