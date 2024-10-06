Club celebrates one year of luxury nightlife in Lagos

By Efe Onodjae

One of Nigeria’s luxury nightclubs, Lavella situated on Adeola Odeku, Victoria Island, Lagos has marked its first anniversary in a grand style.

The anniversary, which held recently in Lagos, was marked by an electric atmosphere, with guests treated to unforgettable nights of hip-hop and Afrobeats music, spruced with some sterling performances.

Since the club opened in September 2023, Lavella has played host to hundreds of celebrities, including superstar musicians, entertainers, influencers, amongst others.

Speaking with journalist in Lagos, Lavella’s Creative Director, Princess Edoho who affirmed that the club has redefined the nightlife experience in Lagos said, “Lavella is a high-end club that delivers top-quality, outstanding performances. These include cabarets, Las Vegas-themed shows, Rio-inspired performances, and Afro shows. The entertainment features a mix of thrilling, captivating acts, including mesmerizing aerial duets performed by both local and international dancers and talent.

“We offer the best ambiance in Lagos, along with the top DJs, including DJ Embassy, DJ Preppy, and DJ Q. Many of your favorite artists have also graced our stage, such as 9ice, Chike, Timaya, Shallipopi, MI, Niniola, Odumodu, Pheelz Da Beats, and many more to come .

She noted that the club has established itself as a prominent and well-patronized nightclub in Lagos, emphasising that the state-of-the-art facilities and luxury services at Lavella is one of it’s biggest selling point.

Continuing she added “Lavella is a prestigious and premium club as you can see. To mark our first anniversary, we had series of fun-filled activities. Lavella is a high-end club that gives top quality and outstanding performances.

“We have performances that include cabarets, the Las Vegas-themed shows, and real-inspired performances like the carnival from Brazil. And then we have Afro-shows also that depicts the tradition of Nigeria.

“We also have shows like Lavella performances, like many productions, not like every other clubs that just do regular shows. We do productions, outstanding performances. Because we want our audience to feel like they are in a different world entirely. We want to give them stunning performances.

“We opened on September 15th, 2023, and it has been filled with ups and downs, but however we’ve been able to forge ahead. As we look forward to the new phase, we want people to know that amazing things go down here at our club.

“We have special things here to offer to people of Nigeria and US. And we’re looking forward to the festive period. Halloween, Christmas, December, into the New Year, and it’s going to be fantastic, trust me.”

Edoho noted that the success of Lavella’s first anniversary celebration underscores the venue’s reputation as a hotspot for nightlife enthusiasts in Lagos.