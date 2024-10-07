Cholera death toll in Nigeria rises to 359 in 2024 — NCDC

By Sola Ogundipe

Over 350 people have died from cholera in Nigeria during the first nine months of 2024, marking a 239 percent increase compared to the same period in 2023, according to data released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Monday.

In its latest report, the NCDC revealed that 359 deaths were recorded between January and September, a significant rise from the 106 deaths during the same period last year. The number of suspected cholera cases also spiked to 10,837, up from 3,387 in 2023. Children under the age of five make up the majority of those affected.

Lagos, the nation’s commercial hub, reported the highest number of cases, according to the NCDC.

Additionally, authorities in Borno State, located in Nigeria’s northeast, reported a cholera outbreak on Friday. The state is already grappling with widespread flooding, which has displaced nearly two million people, exacerbating the public health crisis.