Chef wins N5m at Eko Flavour food competition

A male chef, Isaiah Oyede, has won the N5 million cash prize in the Lagos State Government culinary food cooking competition tagged Eko Flavours.

Oyede defeated 150 other participants to become the Eko Flavours Champion and ambassador of the Lagos Food System in the competition organised by the Lagos State Ministry of Agriculture and Food Systems in partnership with the Tantacom Group.

Omobonike Awosanmi and Oreoluwakitan Badejo emerged as first runner-up and second runner-up respectively, during the final of the competition held at the Fresh Food Hub Idi Oro, Mushin area of Lagos State.

They won N3 million and N1 million cash prizes, respectively.

Ibidun Layade and Enitan Akorede, who came fourth and fifth, were also rewarded for their efforts with N600,000 and N400,000 only.

The Eko Flavours Project is a culinary platform for food vendors and chefs to showcase their talents in making delightful meals at a budget and interact with food enthusiasts, starting with the shopping process at an organised market.

Present at the finals of the competition attended by Lagos State First Lady, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu; wife of Lagos State Deputy Governor, Mrs Oluremi Hazmat; Special Adviser to the Governor on Agriculture, Dr Oluwarotimi Fashola, and Arts, Culture and Tourism Special Adviser, Mr Idris Aregbe.

Lagos State Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Systems, Ms Abisola Olusanya, commended all the participants for putting in their efforts in the competition, saying they are all winners.

Olusanya also applauded the participants for their creativity and innovative ideas in bringing their culinary skills to the fore, noting that the competition is in line with Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu’s THEMES+ agenda to empower the creative youths to showcase Lagos projects to the global map and ensure food security in the State.

“We must say a big thank you to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for the vision and support and for giving us the room to fly. We also appreciate him and his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hazmat, for all they have done.

” We also appreciate their wives, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu and Mrs. Oluremi Hazmat, for their physical presence during the competition. We say a big thank you to Lagos State and Nigeria,” she said.

Also speaking, the Chief Executive Officer of Tantacom Group, Mrs Olufunke Adu, said all the contestants lived up to expectations, and the most creative among them emerged as winners.

Adu also commended the Nigerian youth for displaying their talents and praised the Babajide Sanwo-Olu for their commitment to youth development and food security in Lagos State.

She said, “The most creative of the contestants won the Eko Flavours 2024 Food Competition. The person who won is someone who puts in efforts in all that he did. The judges did a wonderful job.

“We also commend governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the Lagos State Ministry of Agriculture and Food Systems for the good job they did.

” I believe the Eko Flavours food competition will help the upcoming chefs realise their aspirations,” she said.

The winner of the Eko Flavours food competition, Isaiah Oyede, said he is excited to win the first cooking competition he attempted in his life, saying the victory has given him.all the validation that he is seeking for.

“I am so glad because winning the Eko Flavours food competition is a dream come true. I have been on this cooking journey for so long, and I am so grateful that I am being celebrated and that I got the validation that I have been seeking.

“I am grateful to the Lagos State Government for organising the Eko Flavours food competition,” he said.

Also speaking, one of the judges, a Nigerian actress, Bimbo Ademoye, praised the commitment and creativity of all the participants throughout the competition. She also commended the Lagos State Government for organising the food competition.

Another judge, who is a certified chef, Mr Adeyinka Arije, commended the participants, who are mostly youths, for their tenacity and encouraged them not to lose focus but to garner the knowledge gained from the competition to break barriers in the culinary industry and be self-reliant.

All the participants in the competition, apart from winning cash prizes, will also enjoy free products from many reputable organisations for months. They also went home with some consolation prizes from different sponsors.