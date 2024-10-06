CGC Adeniyi enhances air surveillance with new Cessna Grand Caravan Acquisition

Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The Comptroller-General of Customs (CGC), Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, has bolstered the air surveillance capabilities of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) with the acquisition of a Cessna Grand Caravan EX-208B.

This development, described as pivotal for the NCS’s airwing operations, was announced in a statement released in Abuja.

Registered as 5N-BAA, the new aircraft is expected to significantly enhance the NCS’s air patrol and surveillance efforts aimed at combating smuggling along the nation’s borders.

CGC Adeniyi highlighted the importance of this acquisition, stating that the aircraft is equipped with a modern Garmin G1000 Avionics cockpit system, enabling it to operate effectively under day, night, and low-visibility conditions. “This aircraft will be a game-changer for the Nigeria Customs Service’s Airwing. Its ability to carry 10 officers and its six-hour aerial endurance will significantly enhance our capacity for air surveillance and border patrol,” he emphasized.

Powered by the PT6 Pratt and Whitney engine, the Cessna Grand Caravan is globally recognized for its rugged versatility, short-field takeoff and landing capabilities, and ability to operate on remote airstrips, making it ideally suited for border security operations in Nigeria.

The aircraft will play a crucial role in air patrols aimed at detecting smuggling routes, deploying armed personnel, and providing swift support for ground operations. “With this aircraft, we will strengthen our air border patrol capabilities, which will not only help us intercept illegal activities but also provide quick extraction support when necessary,” CGC Adeniyi explained, aligning this initiative with President Bola Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope” agenda.

Furthermore, the aircraft will serve as a strategic asset for Nigeria Customs Technical and Hangar Services Ltd, offering logistical support and revenue generation for the Service. CGC Adeniyi underscored the cost-efficiency of the Cessna Grand Caravan, noting that its operational costs are relatively low compared to other aircraft in its class. “This is a long-term investment for the Service that enhances our operational efficiency and contributes to the sustainability of our air surveillance programs,” he added.

Capt. Kuhi Mbaya, the Aircraft Operations Coordinator and Managing Director of Nigeria Customs Technical and Hangar Services Ltd, lauded the acquisition as a milestone for the NCS aviation unit. “With this aircraft, the Nigeria Customs Service is poised to revitalize its air border patrol activities, securing our borders more effectively and improving revenue generation for both the Service and the nation,” Capt. Mbaya remarked.

The acquisition of the Cessna Grand Caravan is expected to provide significant tactical advantages to the Nigeria Customs Service, tightening border security and sending a clear signal to economic saboteurs that the Service is now better equipped than ever to combat smuggling activities.