CDHR decries plot to seize female landowner’s property, calls for IGP’s intervention

IGP Egbetokun

By Victor Otigbu

The Committee for Defence of Human Rights (CDHR) has condemned an alleged conspiracy by influential individuals in Asaba, Delta State, aimed at dispossessing a female landowner, Hajia Halima, of her property.

The rights group has called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Olukayode Egbetokun, to intervene and ensure justice is served.

In a statement signed by CDHR National President, Comrade (Dr) Kehinde Prince Taiga, the group highlighted the increasing cases of land grabbing in Delta State, often involving the misuse of security agencies. Taiga stressed the need for the IGP to transfer the case back to the Delta State Police Command, as it was initially under their jurisdiction before being moved to the Force Headquarters in Abuja, allegedly due to the influence of the powerful individuals involved.

The group referred to several petitions submitted on behalf of Hajia Halima by her legal representatives, OG Nwachukwu & Co and AL-JABBAAR & Associates, detailing how her property—purchased from the Amachai community in Delta State—was unlawfully demolished on September 20, 2024. The land, which had been developed with buildings, fish ponds, and various economic trees, was reportedly destroyed by bulldozers, with police presence allegedly supporting the demolition.

CDHR emphasized the urgency of the IGP’s intervention to return the case to Delta State for proper investigation and ensure all parties can present their claims in court. Taiga also called for an end to the growing trend of using security agencies to oppress vulnerable landowners, especially women, in the region.

The statement concluded with an appeal to IGP Egbetokun to ensure justice is served by thoroughly investigating the case and allowing the rightful owner to reclaim her property.