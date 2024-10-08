Capital importation drops 22% to $2.6bn as banking sector leads inflows

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

Capital importation declined by 22.85 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), falling to $2.6 billion in the second quarter of 2024 (Q2’24) from $3.37 billion in Q1’24.

This was revealed in the National Bureau of Statistics’ (NBS) Capital Importation Report for Q2’24, released today.

The report also highlighted that the banking sector attracted the highest inflows during the period, totalling $1.12 billion.

NBS said: “In Q2’ 2024, total capital importation into Nigeria stood at $2.6 billion, higher than $1.03 billion recorded in Q2 2023, indicating an increase of 152.81 percent.

In comparison to the preceding quarter, capital importation declined by 22.85 percent from $3.38 million in Q1’24.

”Portfolio Investment ranked top with $1.4 billion, accounting for 53.93%, followed by Other In-vestment with $1.17 billion, accounting for 44.92%.

“Foreign Direct Investment recorded the least with $29.83 million (1.15%) of total capital importation in Q2 2024.



“ The Banking sector recorded the highest inflow with $1.12 billion, representing 43.15% of total capital imported in Q2 2024, followed by the Production/Manufacturing sector, valued at $624.71 million (23.99%), and Trading sector with $569.22 million (21.86%).

”Capital Importation during the reference period originated largely from the United Kingdom with

$1,120.15 million, showing 43.01% of the total capital imported.



“This was followed by the Netherlands with $577.82 million (22.19%) and the Republic of South Africa with $255.98 million (9.83%).

“ Out of the three states that recorded capital importation during the quarter, Lagos state remained the top destination with $1.37 billion, accounting for 52.52% of the total capital imported. Abuja (FCT) followed with $1.24 billion (47.48%), and Ekiti state with $0.0003 million.

“Citibank Nigeria Limited received the highest capital importation into Nigeria in Q2 2024 with $818.46 million (31.43%), followed by Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria Limited with $654.79 million (25.14%) and Rand Merchant Bank Plc with $488.59 (18.76%).”