Cameroon’s President Biya in good health, says government

The Cameroonian government has dismissed rumours about the health of its 91-year-old president, Paul Biya, stating that he is in good health and labeling the widespread reports as “pure fantasy.”

Biya, who has not been seen in public since attending the China-Africa forum in Beijing in early September, sparked concerns when he failed to attend a summit in France last weekend.

His absence fueled speculation about the nonagenarian leader’s well-being.

“Rumours of all kinds have been circulating through the conventional media and social networks about the president’s condition,” government spokesperson Rene Sadi said in the statement, per Reuters.

“The Government unequivocally states that these rumours are pure fantasy … and hereby issues a formal denial.”

Opposition parties and civil society organizations have been demanding an official update on the health status and whereabouts of President Paul Biya.



After Beijing, Biya paid a private visit to Europe, Sadi said. “The head of state is in good health and will be returning to Cameroon in the coming days.”



Biya’s recent absence from the summit of French-speaking leaders in Paris is disturbing, according to three African ministers who attended the two-day event.



“He’s over 90, he hasn’t been involved in day-to-day business for a long time, but if he dies, the situation is likely to get out of hand,” said one of the ministers, speaking on condition of anonymity.



“No one has prepared for the aftermath. We don’t know what Cameroon (would) be like without Paul Biya.”

