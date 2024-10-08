Fubara is architect of violence in Rivers – Wike

By Idowu Bankole

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has accused Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, of being the architect of violence in the state for defying a court judgment.

Wike made this statement during an interview programme on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Tuesday.

“Who is the perpetrator of the violence, I am not blaming the Governor, but he is the architect of the violence in the state”

“Did you see my supporters causing the mayhem, those shouting No Wike, No Rivers, is not my business. I was in Abuja and not in Rivers on the day of the election”, Wike told the ChannelsTV anchor, Seun Okinbaloye in an interview on Tuesday

The Governor had earlier, also blamed Governor Fubara for disobeying a court order, an action he said led to the breakdown of law and order in the state

“I was a governor, I have always obeyed the rule of law. You heard the governor say that our state is turning into a state of anarchy where people do not obey the rule of law.”

“You must obey the judgment of the court. You must not take the law into your own hands. The moment you don’t obey court judgment, you are inviting anarchy, you are inviting violence,” Wike said.

Recall Vanguard reported how five people were killed and over 3 Local government Secretatariats were burnt in what could be described as post-election violence that erupted in the state after political thugs allegedly loyal to the immediate former governor protested the outcome of the Local Government election in the state

Vanguard News Nigeria