Borno moves to tackle information leakages, others

Gov Zulum

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Borno State Government has launched an e-staff Web App in government, Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) among other institutions to safeguard sensitive information and documents from leakages and unauthorized access.

The WebApp was unveiled, on Tuesday, in Maiduguri during a 5-day capacity building workshop organised for information custodians across the state.

The occasion took place at the Monhammed Indimi International Conference Centre, University of Maiduguri, with a theme: ‘Misinformation and Information Leakages as Challenges to Human Resources Administration in the New Media Era’.

The workshop was organized by Borno state government, AMSAM Konsult Ltd with the support of Multi-sectoral Crisis Recovery Project (MCRP).

The Lead Consultant, Abdullahi S. Maude, said the App is a secured online platform that stores and manages sensitive information, as well as reduces the risk of unauthorized access.

“The App does not only control access, and encrypts data, but also tracks user activities by providing a clear record of who accessed what information and when, among others,” he added.

Giving an overview, the Director, training and research, AMSAN Konsult Ltd, Dr Mukhtar El-Kasim, said the App would coordinate and fast track the flow of communication in the state.

“The e-staff Web App doesn’t only deal with confidentiality but eases communication flow and provides templates on how to raise memos and solve complex tasks within the civil service,” he said.

Dr Barroon Isma’eel Ahmad, a facilitator at the workshop, while demonstrating the application of the App to the participants, emphasized the need for more elaborate training of the public servants to understand how to use the App effectively, and infrastructure and policy development to enhance reliable internet access and clear policy on the use of the App.

Declaring the workshop open, the Commissioner for Information and Home Security, Prof Usman Tar, said the workshop and the e-staff Web App would go a long way to reposition the integrity of civil service in the state.

“It would enhance information security against breach, ease government business, and improve the integrity of government, especially on social media” said the Director Administration, Babagana Mustapha, who represented Tar.

The training, which had in attendance Senior administrators and information officers from the state and local governments covered diverse areas.

These include the rudiments of the new media, expected roles and responsibilities of information managers and public relations personnel to the constitutional provisions surrounding freedom of information, information seeking, sharing and their limitations in Nigeria.