Biz man decries Lagos Police failure to prosecute Bobrisky

….Over alleged violation of anti-gay laws

By Efe Onodjae

A security consultant in the Federal Capital Territory, who also claims to be the interim national leader of #EndbadgovernanaceinNigeria Movement, Faruq Muhammad, has decried the inability of the police in Lagos to try popular influencer, Okuneye Idris, popularly known as Bobrisky, for violating anti-gay law in the country.

He threatened to go to any length in order to ensure that the cross-dresser was committed to jail.

The security consultant said he petitioned the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun over the activities of Bobrisky and he directed Lagos state Police command to investigate him but regretted that many months after the directive, the police in Lagos have been unable to carry out IGP’s directives.

In his petition, the businessman said: “Bobrisky’s recent social media posts, which allegedly depict sexual acts between men, violate Nigeria’s Same Sex Marriage Prohibition Act.”

He cited two video clips posted by Bobrisky on his verified Facebook account, each containing explicit content, adding that the videos promote homosexuality and disrespect Nigerian law, which prohibits same-sex relationships and activities.

Stating that his complaint follows a decade of providing insights to Nigerian security forces, receiving commendations from high-ranking officials including the Senate President and the Inspector General of Police, he argued that Bobrisky’s actions not only flout the law but also mock the Nigerian legal system by flaunting his perceived immunity as a public figure.

According to him, “I took action against Bobrisky to save Nigeria from God’s calamity but the policemen at the Lagos State Command have been illegally trying to dudge the directive of the IGP on the matter as they invited, detained and granted him bail on September 4, 2024, without informing me as the petitioner or the general public. That’s what made me very sceptical over the matter. I suspect that something suspicious and dubious happened to silence the case. If this happens, it will mean that a historical betrayal has been committed against the Nigerian state.

“As a patriotic Nigerian and an indigene of Kano State, I have condemned the activities of Bobrieky and called on the police to check his excesses without commensurate action. Bobrisky has posted himself and other men engaging in appropriate activities. The second three-minute thirty-seven-second video clip was also posted by Mr. Idris Bobrisky on the same platform on March 1, 2024, with a caption: “Special time with my man.