Birthday: 40 Ndokwa women gets N40m SME support from Osanebi

.. Osanebi launches Amuma’s musical album with five million naira.

..women, youths, party leaders in their thousands defy heavy downpour to celebrate Osanebi.

.. Osanebi facilitates street lights to Ndokwa communities.

It rained naira in Kwale today as former Deputy Speaker of DTHA, Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi gifted forty Ndokwa women one million naira each to support their small and medium enterprises, totaling forty million naira.

According to Osanebi, this is the continuation of his earlier announced one hundred million naira cash support for small businesses in Ndokwa Nation.

Presenting the cheques to the lucky beneficiaries at the birthday event themed- THE FORTY-FICATION CARNIVAL, principal secretary to Osanebi, Idi Presley said the cash is strictly for the beneficiaries to grow their businesses.

According to Presley, the beneficiaries were painstakingly chosen from across the rural communities to ensure that the ongoing hardship is tackled squarely at the grassroot level.

He said his principal has directed that a monitoring and evaluation team be set up to ensure the beneficiaries don’t only use the cash support judiciously but also ensure their various businesses grow.

In a similar development, Osanebi today launched the new musical album of ace Ndokwa Musician, Victor Amuma, with the sum of five million naira.

Making the presentation of the cheque, Idi Presley said the cash is to support the multi talented musician to upgrade his musical instruments.

In what could be described as the carnival of year, women, youths and party leaders in their thousands defied the heavy downpour to attend the Osanebi Day celebration.

The attendees of the event who despite the heavy downpour were filled with excitement as they sang songs of praises for Osanebi who was unavoidably absent.

Speaking on behalf of the party, Chairman of the occasion and deputy state chairman of Delta APC, High Chief Francis Obigbor described Osanebi as the pride of Ndokwa Nation.

Obigbor called on all Ndokwa sons and daughters irrespective of party affiliations to rally around Osanebi.

The event had in attendance party leaders like Chief Kennedy Igba, Chief Dennis Okoh, Ndanenu Tony, Onwubolu Benjamin, Chuks Akogor, Emmanuel Lungus, the three Ndokwa APC LGA chairman and other notable leaders.

In separate development, Osanebi has attracted street lights to over ten communities in Ndokwa Nation.

The former Deputy Governorship Candidate of APC in the March 2023 elections said this is part of his desires to continue making the lives of his people easier not minding if he’s holding any political office or not.