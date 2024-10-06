“Bird in a Cage” movie premieres to US audience

By Ayo Onikoyi

The hard-hitting Nigerian production, Bird in a Cage, has premiered in the US, completely selling out theatres, even as the producer, Monica Omorodion Swaida hints at releasing the crime thriller in Nigeria soon.

Set in the US and Nigeria with actors from Hollywood and Nollywood, this gripping story follows the harrowing journey of a widowed Nigerian woman forced to travel abroad in search of a better life for her family. Her dreams are ruthlessly shattered when she’s trapped in a nightmarish web of sex trafficking.

Stranded in a foreign land, she endures unimaginable exploitation and abuse. But amidst the despair, a fire ignites within her. She forms bonds with fellow victims, discovering an indomitable spirit she never knew she possessed.

“Bird in a Cage” isn’t just a film; it’s a stark exposé on the brutal realities of human trafficking. It delves into themes of resilience, the unwavering human spirit in the face of adversity, and the desperate fight for survival.

This powerful and poignant narrative has resonated deeply with American viewers, sparking urgent conversations about the global fight against human trafficking and the need to support its victims.

Starring Nollywood heavyweights Antony Monjaro, Joseph Benjamin, Bukky Wright, and Monica Omorodion Swaida, Bird in a Cage is a powerful exploration of resilience and the human spirit.