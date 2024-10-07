Billionaire Elon Musk offers $47 to each U.S voter signing petition

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has launched a new initiative offering $47 to registered voters in the U.S. who refer others to sign a petition supporting free speech and the right to bear arms.

The program is exclusive to voters in swing states, where political influence is critical in upcoming elections.

“For every person you refer who is a swing state voter, you get $47! Easy money,” Elon Musk announced via X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

The petition, available on the website of Musk’s America PAC, seeks to gather 1 million signatures from voters in key battleground states.

The PAC, supported by several tech entrepreneurs, was created to back former President Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign.

The petition advocates for the protection of the First and Second Amendments of the U.S. Constitution.

The First Amendment safeguards freedoms of speech, religion, the press, and assembly, while the Second Amendment guarantees citizens the right to bear arms.

On Saturday, Elon Musk took the stage at Donald Trump’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, where he spoke about Trump’s campaign and warned that this could be “the last election” if Trump doesn’t win.

He also talked about the false claim that Democrats plan to infringe upon Americans’ rights, including free speech and the right to bear arms.

Vanguard News